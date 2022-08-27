During a briefing with elected officials and administrators of the city of Alcoa, City Manager Mark Johnson said a consultant recommended the Alcoa Electric Department raise their base charge for customers.
If AED continues billing with it’s current charge, it would soon be operating in the negatives, Johnson explained. Rates for amount of usage won’t change, but customers will likely see an extra $2.25 tacked onto the customer charge for service across all rate categories, effective Oct. 1.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners will be voting on the increase during their September meeting. Then the Tennessee Valley Authority will need to sign off on the change before it can take effect.
Johnson said the charge increase is well within TVA’s parameters and would boost an overall revenue increase of 1.1%.
Increases in the costs for operations and maintenance is driving the city’s need to increase the charge, Johnson explained. AED has adjusted payroll to compete with the private sector and other electric providers in the area, like the Knoxville Utility Board.
The city has also expanded tree trimming services to help reduce the number of outages within AED’s service area. The third reason Johnson said the department needs to charge more is to cope with inflation. The cost of wire, poles and transformers has risen. Electric Director Ryan Trentham said transformers have doubled in cost.
Trentham added that AED service charges have not changed since 2018.
EV charging
Last year, the city instituted a rate for commercial electric vehicle charging stations. While none are in the city yet, officials anticipate a developer may implement EV charging stations somewhere in Springbrook Farm — the large, ongoing development site of the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant.
Amazon announced charging stations would be implemented at their fulfillment center being built off Singleton Station Road in Alcoa, which is why the city preemptively instituted a rate last year. But it didn’t include a rate for time of use.
AED’s proposed rate of 22 cents per kilowatt-hour for commercial EV charging stations will also need to be approved by TVA in order to take effect Oct. 1, or whenever the first charging stations open up in Alcoa.
