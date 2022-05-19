The farmer next door said she doesn’t want to “see the city of Alcoa” every time she walks outside.
Terri Shields Bobo lives on 25 acres at the corner of Peery and Wildwood Road. Bobo’s farm is the remains of land her grandparents bought when they moved out of Cades Cove. Her property is protected for three generations, Bobo said, because she knows her, her children nor her grandchildren will sell the family land.
Across a stretch of grass and gravel patch near Bobo’s front door, 163 acres are in question to transform from rolling hills into residential development. Wednesday night, the Alcoa Planning Commission revised their March recommendation to annex the property adjacent from Bobo’s based on the results of a boundary dispute.
In March, the planning commission sent a recommendation in favor of annexation to the Board of Commissioners for 255 acres. After the vote, a large crowd of concerned citizens and two Blount County Commissioners left the commission chambers.
Citizens — Bobo included — were concerned about increasing traffic along Wildwood Road, disturbing wildlife, sustaining public education and blocking rural views with “cookie-cutter” houses. Another from Blount County Commissioner Steve Mikels and Commission Chairman Ron French questioned where the city of Alcoa’s urban growth boundary ends.
Cities are able to annex land at the request of the land owner if it falls within the urban growth boundary.
Brought on by the county commissioners’ concerns, city and county leadership met, and soon after, lawyers got involved to settle the boundary dispute.
The property now consists of 143 acres owned by the Peery family and 20 acres owned by the Norton Family.
Eighty-five acres were dropped from the Peery property annexation request. Most, if not all, of that acreage is part of an undevelopable flood plain. The Little River lines the back side of the Peery property, which is also the reason the boundary change affected it more than the Norton property.
The county questioned whether 500 feet from the center line of the Little River was included inside Alcoa’s urban growth boundary, and the Peery and Norton property owners resubmitted their annexation request to omit the acreage in question.
“As we’ve worked through the urban growth boundaries further,” Alcoa City Planner Jeremy Pearson said during last night’s meeting, “and researched and looked at previous litigations and some concessions that were made in the past, we concur.”
In April, the board postponed the first vote for annexing the properties until the boundary dispute was settled.
Now, since it is settled and the planning commission sent their revised recommendation, voting on the annexations should be included in discussion during the next two monthly board meetings. And the public hearing will be held in July.
Like in March, Bobo spoke at last night’s planning commission meeting and urged members to consider the impact development would have on the land and its wildlife. She encouraged the planning commission to look at the property in question and asked how they would vote if they lived next door, like her.
“Have you ever seen a baby deer be born?,” Bobo asked The Daily Times, and added that not only had she watched a birth, she then watched the fawn grow. She said that she understands she can’t stop development, but she wants developers and the city to understand its impacts.
Legal representation for the landowners who are requesting annexation said annexing and developing land within the urban growth boundary is the reason it was established, and concerns, such as Bobo’s for the wildlife and upkeep of the Little River, will be addressed with a site plan for the development.
