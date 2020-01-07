A majority of Alcoa residents were in the dark Tuesday morning as metering equipment owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority exploded at the Alcoa Electric Duncan substation.
“There’s no real explanation (for it yet); it just blew up,” said Mike Taylor, Alcoa Utility Services supervisor.
The outage occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. and affected 6,278 customers within Alcoa city limits and some outlying areas of Blount County, according to a press release from the city of Alcoa. The Alcoa Service Center, 725 Universal St., Alcoa, and the city Municipal Building, 2020 N. Wright Road, also were without power during the blackout, causing the city’s outage management system to stop working properly.
All power was restored at 5:20 a.m.
Crews repaired the equipment Tuesday morning; however, it is a temporary fix, Taylor noted, adding that more repair work is necessary.
Alcoa Electric now plans to implement a two- to three-hour planned power outage at night — and when the weather is clear — to give crews enough time to install permanent equipment. The date for the planned outage has not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.