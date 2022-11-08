Alcoa city residents voted for three open seats on the Board of Commissioners during the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The ballot featured one incumbent and four new candidates.
Mayor Clint Abbott and Commissioner Vaughn Belcher, who have both served on the board for over 20 years, did not run for reelection. Commissioner Tanya Martin did, however, and was re-elected onto the board.
Josh Blair and Stephen Biggar were elected into the two other open board seats.
Martin said the previous four years was her first term on the board. After losing the Blount County Commission seat for her district to Jackie Hill, she said Hill encouraged her to run for an open seat on the Alcoa board.
During the next four years, Martin said affordable housing is going to be one of the board’s biggest issues to solve.
Although some residents in the community are opposed to more development, she said she is proud of the growth Alcoa has made, now looking like a small city with diverse options for employment.
“I’m all for the development,” Martin said. “I was born and raised here, and I’ve come back home. So I know what old Alcoa looked like, and what it was ... Things have just changed. So, when I look and I look at this city now and I see the growth, I can’t tell you how proud I am.”
With Knoxville to the north and the city of Maryville neighboring Alcoa, Biggar said Alcoa is unique in its growth and development. He retired from working at the city of Alcoa and said he has ran for a board seat three times in an effort to give back to the community.
Now elected, he said he is excited to see how the development of Springbrook Farm will help the city thrive. Biggar said Alcoa is growing at a fast pace, as it has since he worked for the city, and he believes the ideas represented in Alcoa are more forward thing than cities of similar size.
He applauded the innovative and progressive decisions that have been made by the board, and said it needs to continue to “grow the right way.”
A city is either growing of dying, Blair said, and he would like to see more positive growth for Alcoa City Schools. Annexations will be a pivotal and pressing topic that he believes the board will vote on in the next four years, although he said a lot of decisions have already been made regarding bringing more land into city limits.
Blair, who works for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, said he decided to run for an open board seat this year because of some of the decisions the board has made recently. Taking a next step in community service was another reason he said he decided to run for election.
