City of Alcoa is back to in-person meetings, with its whole board of commissioners gathering Tuesday for the first time in the same room since early 2020.
They’ll convene again Friday at the municipal building for a budget workshop and briefing by each city department.
Though the May 11 agenda was straightforward and short because several items — rezoning on Topside Road and Middlesettlements Road and a road abandonment — were removed, leaders are set to tackle a busy upcoming year at Friday’s workshop.
Highway construction, industrial and commercial development, school expansion needs and filling the deputy city manager spot are just a few topics at the forefront of ongoing discussions.
Tuesday, leaders approved annexation, a plan of services, rezoning and abandonment of Airline Drive, all for a car dealership developing several lots in the area. Honda Land LLC Properties is the company making each of the requests and is a landholder under the Twin City Dealerships umbrella, according to planning notes.
Commissioners also approved rezoning for six parcels on North Wright Road and denied a residential annexation request on Eagleton Road.
Road projects, annexations and other development within the city limits are harbingers of growth in every corner.
That includes a network of greenway near the school campuses, the commercial development at proposed city center Springbrook Farm — which now includes Company Distilling’s central location, set to occupy the old ALCOA Inc. brick mill — and the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s relocation of Alcoa Highway project, which is set to move traffic east of the airport in the coming years.
Work on Faraday Street and Marconi Boulevard near the school campuses and Springbrook Farm are two other significant projects changing the city’s landscape and commuting future. They’re so significant that construction there canceled FreedomFest before COVID-19 started in 2020.
Now the city is announcing — though without a press release or social media post — that the 2021 Independence Day event is now canceled.
It will not be held in 2021 or 2022, according to information on the city’s website.
“At the present time, there are no set plans for when the event will return due to the area’s roadway construction projects and COVID-19,” the festival’s information page said.
Before it was canceled in 2020, the city budgeted $93,000 for the event.
Construction on Faraday and Marconi is set to wrap in 2021.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• Approved an ongoing agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services for $3,250, mostly to manage geese in the city.
• Approved an annual $7,700 agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for operation of the Little River stream gage at the water treatment plant.
