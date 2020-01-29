Alcoa’s Electric Department announced it will be shutting down power for several hours for repairs this weekend.
The city said in a press release Tennessee Valley Authority has planned maintenance and repairs at the Duncan Substation and will have to employ a scheduled power outage to get the work done.
The outage will begin at 1 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Feb. 2.
TVA’s work is expected to last around two hours.
The Duncan Substation feeds the northeastern portion of Alcoa’s electric system which includes Springbrook, East Hunt Road, Alcoa Trail, Williams Mill, Martin Mill, Glover Road, Tarklin Valley, Nails Creek, Cave Mill, Sam Houston School Road, Peppermint Hills, Hitch Road, Overlook, Eagleton Village, Jackson Hills, Mount Lebanon Road, and a portion of East Broadway.
The city reminded customers in a release electric outages can be reported and viewed from their mobile devices through the newly released PowerPal app.
In addition to reporting a power outage, anyone on the system can sign up to receive notices and updates of power outage events.
The PowerPal app is free and available in the Apple app store for iPhones and the Google Play store for Android users. Residents may find it by searching “Alcoa outage.”
Anyone with questions about these repairs should contact the Alcoa Electric Department at 865-380- 4890.
