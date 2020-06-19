Alcoa officials announced the Fire Department will begin its annual fire hydrant testing and water distribution system flushing on June 23.
"Flushing the water system helps to maintain water quality and removes sediments that may have accumulated in the water mains," officials said in a statement. "This preventative maintenance allows the city to assess the condition of the water distribution system and fire hydrants which helps keep insurance premiums for Alcoa’s residents manageable."
Information the Fire Department collects from this process is used by the insurance service office to rate Alcoa’s fire suppression abilities.
Customers in the immediate vicinity of the work may experience temporary discoloration of their water, according to the statement.
"If this takes place, customers should clear the pipes in their home or business by running all the cold water faucets for a few minutes," officials said.
Discoloration usually lasts no more than a few hours and affects only the appearance of the water.
If discoloration persists, residents are encouraged to call the service center at 865-380-4800 and report their location.
