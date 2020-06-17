The Alcoa Board of Education this week approved what was once a common practice in the district: keeping a teacher with the same group of students for more than a year.
The board on Tuesday, June 16, unanimously approved a single “looped” classroom at Alcoa Intermediate School, mostly with third graders transitioning to fourth grade in 2020-21.
Principal Michelle Knight told the school board during a work session Monday, June 15, that there were several reasons for the request.
The teacher “looping” with students is Miranda Talley, and while the pandemic disrupted all classes during the fourth nine-week period, Talley was on a leave of absence for part of the year but kept in touch with the students while her aunt was serving as the substitute.
“She already knows them, and for her to be able to loop up with them and just continue where they left off ... this is just a good growth opportunity for that set of kids,” Knight said.
She also told the board that she wants to pair Talley, whose strength is in math, with instructional coach Amber Harper, whose strength is English language arts, as a co-teacher. “Let’s see what that growth looks like with that group of kids,” Knight said.
In addition to students who already were with Talley and are entering fourth grade, some rising third graders would be added.
Before becoming a principal, Knight looped with students at Alcoa Elementary. When a board member asked why the practice had stopped, Director Brian Bell explained that he wasn’t with the district at the time but multigrade classrooms became more difficult with the emphasis on testing under education initiatives such as No Child Left Behind and Tennessee’s Race to the Top.
Research on looped classroom has found potential benefits, including not only improvements in academics but also decreases in absenteeism and discipline issues.
The state Board of Education requires school board approval for a multigrade classroom.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
• Added mandatory employee drug testing in more situations. The revised policy adds situations when an employee suffers a work-related injury that requires more than first aid, or an employee is involved in a job-related accident or incident that results in property damage of $200 or more. That move and additional training will allow the district to participate in the Drug Free Workplace Program, which will save it more than $5,000 next year on its liability insurance.
• Adopted a group of English language arts textbooks and curriculum materials. The district must submit its approved materials to the state Department of Education this month, but school closures because of the pandemic disrupted the work of Alcoa educators testing materials in the classroom and plans to visit other districts using them. So the board approved several options and the curriculum committee plans by November to send its final choice to the board for approval.
• Granted tenure to 19 teachers. Because the COVID-19 closures disrupted school this year, 11 qualified under a new rule that allows educators’ evaluations from their third and fourth years of teaching to be counted, instead of their fourth and fifth years. Alcoa policy requires the district to grant tenure to those who qualify after a minimum five-year probationary period if it is going to continue to employ them.
Teachers receiving tenure are, from Alcoa Elementary, Terri Acuff, Madison Costner, Codi Dunning, Michelle Inman-Bottini, Caprice Richardson, Justin Smither, Kimberly Tatum, Patrick Whitecotton, Lisa Wigdor and David Grant, who also teaches at the intermediate school; from Alcoa Intermediate, Jacqueline Macejewski; from Alcoa Middle, James Christopher Collett, Michael Fredieu, W. Kyle Harris; and from Alcoa High, Tracy Downs, Katie Farrell, Lisa Henry, Roman Lay and Amy Colleen Williams.
