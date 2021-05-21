The Alcoa Board of Education passed the first reading of five new policies this week, most recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
The new "Facilities Planning" policy requires the director of schools to submit an annual facility assessment to the school board.
Alcoa added to TSBA's model policy by including noninstructional facilities and expanding the assessment to include security issues and growth trends, such as business, housing and development forecasts.
Director Becky Stone told the board during a work session Monday, May 17, the first assessment will be provided in the fall.
The new "Safe Relocation of Students" policy allows employees to use "reasonable force" to physically relocate or intervene in a conflict if a student is unwilling to cooperate and the relocation is necessary for the safety of the student or others.
The policy also allows an employee to intervene in a conflict between students or between a student and district employee. However, the employee must immediately file a brief with the principal.
Revisions to Alcoa's "Bus Safety and Conduct" policy note that cameras may be used to monitor student behavior on school buses. Because Alcoa currently does not have any bus cameras, however, it did not add to its policy at this time any information on how long recordings would be retained or who could view them.
However, Stone said the district may look at cameras and location tracking for the buses with the next round of federal coronavirus relief funding.
A new "Student Transportation Management" policy from TSBA includes a process for making bus safety complaints. Stone told the board much of what is in the policy Alcoa already was doing.
At its May 18 meeting, the board also passed the second reading of a revised attendance policy that outlines steps to reduce absenteeism, and a new policy from TSBA policy for "Students from Military Families."
Students will receive one day of excused absence before and after a parent or guardian's deployment, as well as up to 10 excused absences a year to visit a parent or guardian during deployment.
