The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, May 16, approved a 2023-24 budget that gives employees a 4% raise, with additional boosts for some positions.
The 4% increase will take beginning teacher pay in Alcoa City Schools to $52,000, for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience. Teachers not already at the top of the salary scale also receive step increase.
ACS also is making adjustments in its pay rates for paraprofessionals, who serve as teaching assistants, and bookkeepers.
Starting in the new school year the paraprofessional pay scale will mirror the pay for secretary receptionists, a move that will hike the starting pay for teaching assistants nearly 10%, to $15.75 an hour.
At the elementary and intermediate schools bookkeepers will receive an additional 25 cents an hour, for starting pay of $16. At the middle school the bookkeeper will receive an additional 50 cents and hour on the pay scale, and at the high school a dollar an hour more, making the starting pay for that position $16.75.
The school board also approved a new coaching supplement scale that moves several positions higher.
The new general purpose budget of $29.4 million is about $2.6 million more than the current school year. Most of the increase in revenue is because of the new state education funding formula, according to ACS.
Ahead on teachers
ACS raised starting pay for teachers in the school year just ending to $50,000, before Gov. Bill Lee set the goal of that being the minimum teacher salary within a few years.
Director Becky Stone told The Daily Times after the meeting that the pay increase has made a difference in recruiting, not only for new teachers but veteran educators as well. Those coming in to ACS can start only at the 15th level on the pay scale, even if they have more years of teaching experience in another district.
“Obviously we always want to do more, but I feel really good that we’re able to give our teachers and our staff that 4% raise, that they deserve so much more,” Stone said.
Championship costs
In other action the board agreed to give Alcoa High School’s athletics programs an additional $50,000 in the current school year to help cover the costs of state championships.
The total as of April 18 was more than $73,000, with the total estimate for the 2022-23 school year more than $123,000, including hotels, meals, transportation and championship rings.
The biggest sports line item was football, at more than $39,000, with about $32,000 for rings. Football rings for the cheerleaders are a separate line item of nearly $2,400. The boys basketball rings are listed as $8,0000.
