The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, Aug. 10, approved spending $600,000 from its fund balance for architecture and engineering costs related to an intermediate school expansion it hopes to begin during fall break.
Alcoa City Schools had a shovel-ready plan that went out to bid in 2019, but funding was unavailable from the city. Now the school district has a scaled-back Phase 1 that includes 14 new classrooms, a cafeteria and kitchen in about 54,000 square feet. Currently, meals for Alcoa Intermediate students are prepared at the middle school.
Space originally planned for new administrative offices and a library will be built as classrooms in the new Phase 1 and can be reconfigured later, plus the building is designed to add more classrooms, according to Barry Brooke, executive vice president of property development and management for LawlerWood LLC, which is overseeing the project for the school board.
Mechanical and electrical designs also are being redone.
“Right now the cost estimates are above what’s available to spend,” Brooke said, but the firm hopes to submit the site plans to the Alcoa Planning Commission Aug. 19 and have a budget Sept. 9.
“There are certain things in the business right now that are very difficult to obtain,” Brooke told the board, as he referenced steel bar joists and metal decking. “Aluminum is getting tough and expensive.”
Construction is estimated to take 18 months.
ACS Director Becky Stone said she hopes before Phase 1 ends, Phase 2 might begin with the renovation of the current building and adding the rest of the classrooms.
The school board approved spending $600,000 from previously undesignated funds for work by the Lewis Group Architects and C2RL on the project.
Because sales and property taxes came in higher than expected during the past fiscal year, Budget Director Tom Shamblin explained to the board that spending the $600,000 would still leave more than $508,000 above the amount the school district is required to have in the fund balance.
“The architects and civil engineers have been working believing that they would get paid to modify these designs,” Brooke had told the board.
Said Shamblin: “They would like to have, I’m sure, a commitment that they’re going to get paid.”
