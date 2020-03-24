The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, March 24, approved a four-year contract for the next director of Alcoa City Schools.
The school board voted 3-2 to approve the contract for current Alcoa High School Principal Rebecca “Becky” Stone at $120,000 a year, starting July 1.
Board members Brandy Bledsoe and Clayton Bledsoe said their only reason for voting against the contract was because it was for four years, compared with the three-year contract of current Director Brian Bell, who is retiring at the end of the academic year.
“Otherwise I am in complete and utter agreement,” Brandy Bledsoe said, with Clayton Bledsoe, her father-in-law, nodding.
The school board also split 3-2 when voting early this month to hire Stone, with the Bledsoes supporting candidate Marc Burnett.
Stone had requested the four-year term, according to the school board’s attorney, John Owings, who said she indicated, “that’s more in line with her retirement possibilities.”
Owings said the only substantive difference from Bell’s contract is a 1% raise, effective July 1 each year. The board also may provide a greater increase at its discretion.
Bell’s contract had tied any raise for him to teacher increases, and Alcoa teachers have not had a raise above their step increases for three consecutive years.
His base pay is $108,217, with the district matching up to $6,000 in retirement plan contributions.
“It’s a really good raise for the Alcoa director and brings it up where it needs to be,” Bell said in an interview after the meeting about Stone’s contract.
Owings told the school board during the meeting that he had talked with Stone that day and expected her to sign the agreement. “She is perfectly in agreement with this contract,” he said.
