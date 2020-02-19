The Alcoa Board of Education this week approved a new internet service contract for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board on Tuesday, unanimously approved continuing with the federal E-rate program, which gives Alcoa City Schools a 60% discount.
The contract with Educational Networks of American is through the Metro Nashville Public Schools, which most districts in the state use for their internet service, according to John Campbell, Alcoa’s assistant director of schools and director of technology.
Alcoa’s cost for internet service will be $33,660 for the next school year. Without the federal government picking up 60% of the eligible cost, it would pay $84,060.
Next month Campbell plans to bring to the school board another contract under the E-rate program for network infrastructure, including elements such as servers, switches, wireless access points and cables.
Alcoa will be eligible for a 60% discount on up to $100,000 worth of infrastructure, but it would need $40,000 in its budget for 2020-21 to take advantage of that full amount.
After the meeting, Chair Julie Rochelle said in an interview that the school board will begin interviewing candidates this week to be Alcoa’s next director.
From a pool of 23 candidates, Alcoa has selected 10 for interviews, Rochelle said. Each candidate will meet individually with each school board member for an hour. Five will have interviews this week and five next week.
The school board is working with a consultant on the process and hopes to hire its new director in time to work on the 2020-21 budget with Director Brian Bell, who announced last June that he will retire at the end of this school year.
