The Alcoa Board of Education approved more than $425,000 worth of work on Alcoa Intermediate School on Tuesday, Feb. 21, including a repair on the existing building and change in the expansion currently under construction.
The largest expense, up to $375,000, will prepare administrative offices in the new section of the building, which will function as the front starting in the next school year.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone explained that the change is being made for safety reasons. “The front of the building, if we left it the way it was, there would be no security,” she said. “There would be no adults up there except the adults that were in classrooms.”
Alcoa City Schools had planned to keep the offices in the existing building until Phase II of the project to add and renovate classrooms, but that has not been scheduled.
Because the extra expense now may exceed funding under a bond for the project, the board approved using money from the school district’s fund balance, previously undesignated funds, if needed. School officials noted that doing the work now will save costs in Phase II.
Shifting stone
The other AIS project the board approved unanimously also deals with a safety concern, structural issues on the side of the existing building that faces the Alcoa High School football field. The board approved spending $58,097 from the district general fund or fund balance if needed.
School officials first noticed cracks in the west wall in 2015, and the district began periodic inspections by a structural engineer in 2017, when it decided to tie the fix to the AIS renovation and expansion.
Problems with the brick and precast stone had worsened so much by last fall that the district taped off the back door in that wall so it would not be used.
ACS describes the project as “veneer remediation.”
“We’re not going to have to then take it all back down in Phase II,” Stone told the board.
“You may have to,” cautioned Barry Brooke, an executive vice president for LawlerWood LLC, which is overseeing the AIS project for the board.
“Well, I’m hoping that we don’t,” Stone said.
“It’s dangerous right now,” Brooke explained to the board. Precast stone at the gable was not properly attached and is sliding down, he said. The first big step will be to reattach that properly. The work also will need to deal with a gap to waterproof the gable.
The second step will have to deal with shifting brick that is interfering with the door, and then they will look at what Brooke described as “a major brick stair-step crack.”
“We’re not going to take down all the brick in this phase,” Brooke said. “When you take it down, you want to do it all at one time.”
“Ultimately you need to take the brick all off the building, redo the precast, attach it properly, and it will be there for a long, long time,” he said. “That’s the long-term fix. I don’t think you want to spend the money for it right now.”
The underlying problem, which is related to thermal expansion and expansion joints in the walls, dates to the construction of the building, which opened in July 2002 as Alcoa Middle School.
Brooke further explained that part of the reason ACS ultimately would want to take the brick off is “all the framing of the windows with the brick is not proper. There’s a lot of air gaps. To be done right it needs to be removed and put back properly.”
“We’ve caulked it and tried to patched it, but it’s not going to hold up,” he said. “The moisture intrusion’s an issue, and it’s not good for your building.”
Both projects will be placed under the City of Alcoa Public Building Authority, and the work will be done by Joseph Construction, which is working on the expansion.
In other action Monday the board approved the first reading of a policy update requiring a background check for volunteers who work with students, something Stone said already was being done in practice. The previous version of the policy required the background checks for volunteers who were regularly in the school for 20 hours or more a month.
Visitors already have their driver’s licenses scanned for an instant check. The full background check requires fingerprints and photos for a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/FBI check, which the policy already requires for chaperones attending an overnight field trip. The volunteer is responsible for the $50 cost.
Stone said the full background check is not required for volunteers helping in offices with tasks such as making copies.
