The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, Oct. 18, joined dozens of other school districts across the state asking the General Assembly to give educators authority over whether to retain third graders who fail to score well enough on an English language arts test.
The resolution the Alcoa school board unanimously adopted is based one Collierville Schools passed, asking the lawmakers to allow school district to make retention decisions “based upon the totality of data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interest of each student.
Under a state law scheduled to take effect this school year, third-graders who don’t score at the “on track” or “mastered” level on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam in April would have to be retained in third grade unless they meet other requirements. Depending on the score, that could include attending at least 90% of summer school classes and being tutored the entire fourth grade year.
The law includes some exemptions, for example, for students who are learning English or who have previously been retained.
In describing the law during a school board work session Monday, Oct. 17, Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone said, “You’ve got kids, this is the first state test they’ve ever taken, and everything hinges on that, whether or not they’re retained or not.”
The resolution notes that under the Tennessee State Board of Education’s Promotion and Retention Policy educators are supposed to consider at least seven factors, including the student’s overall academic achievement and results of local assessments or monitoring tools.
Stone said during the work session that if the law isn’t changed, “It’s going to do a lot of harm to kids.”
Based on previous years’ TCAP results about two-thirds of third graders statewide could be subject to the law.
The resolution specifically mentions concerns about possible adverse effects on students who are at risk or who have disabilities.
In voting on the resolution, school board member Mike Brown said, “This is the easiest yes of the night.”
Blount County Board of Education members have said they expect to consider a similar resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.