The five Alcoa Board of Education candidates who participated in a forum this week often echoed each other in their answers.
Men in Christ/Men in Community hosted the hour-long event with five of the six candidates and about 20 others attending at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Two are seeking reelection to the school board, Clayton Bledsoe and Steve Marsh; two have retired from Alcoa City Schools after decades of service, Mike Brown and Jim Kirk; and like four of the other candidates David Mabry is a graduate of Alcoa High School.
Mabry mentioned his teaching experience in Greenville, serving as a teacher evaluator across the state and work experience at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, saying that he has a unique perspective and can bring a fresh face to the school board.
In addition to being a longtime teacher and coach in Alcoa, Brown mentioned that he gained insight while serving as a high school representative on the budget committee.
After 19 years on the board, Marsh noted that he has reached Level IV of V boardsmanship through training with the Tennessee School Boards Association. “It’s really kind of going to school to be a board member,” he said of the training.
AIS Priority
Marsh said he is running again because of unfinished business, citing first the expansion and renovation of Alcoa Intermediate School, which other candidates later mentioned as well.
Kirk said the district also needs to have a plan for if money isn’t available for the expansion.
Bledsoe added after his four years on the board, “We still don’t have a track or a softball field for the girls.”
Both incumbents cited funding difficulty.”The city’s short of money, and they don’t want to give it to us,” Marsh said.
Pay raises
Bledsoe also raised the issue of teacher pay as one of Alcoa City Schools’ most important needs. “I don’t think they’ve had a raise in five years,” he said.
Because of the expected impact of COVID-19 on funding, employees aren’t even seeing a step increase this school year until January.
“What makes Alcoa great is we pay our teachers well,” Marsh said. “We’re going to have to take care of them, because they’re the ones on the battlefield out there.”
Brown noted, “There has never been a more difficult time to be in the classroom.”
Kirk said Alcoa lost a teacher this year to another district where the starting pay was $7,000 more. “We’re going to lose people to other places if the pay doesn’t go up,” he said.
Bledsoe, Brown and Kirk all have sons who teach for the district, and Kirk mentioned during the introductions, “I have a son that teaches at Alcoa High School that’s quarantined right now.”
The candidates at the forum expressed their pride in Alcoa City Schools and desire to serve.
In addition to his decades as a teacher and principal in Alcoa, Kirk has served as a consultant for schools around the country, which he said gave him additional perspective on how good Alcoa is. “We can always get better,” he said.
Candidate Jerry O. Williams, who did not participate in the forum, has prepared a nearly 15-page document titled “The State of Education at Alcoa High School.”
In it Williams critiques areas such as course schedules and says, “The academic program at Alcoa High School is currently a failure by any reasonable measure, and the Alcoa School Board and school Administration are oblivious to it and responsible for it.”
Comm
Mabry mentioned using multiple channels, including social media. “Here in the last six months I’ve become real familiar with Facebook,” he said. “I still don’t know what engagement means, but evidently my posts engage quite a few people.”
Kirk cited not only the importance of listening but following up with people afterward.
When the moderator asked for ways the school board can improve, Brown, who now teaches at a private school after retiring from Alcoa, mentioned the value of understanding the impact of policies in the classroom.
Kirks said, “We want a school board that works together.”
Later when asked the first thing he would want to accomplish on the board, Kirk said building relationships so the group can work together.
“I’ve been married for 48 years, I love my wife, and we disagree,” Marsh said during one of his responses. “We compromise and we go on.”
He said he has been outvoted many times on the school board but the members support whatever decision is made.
Mabry embraced training for board members and said he was encouraged by the other candidates’ comments about working together. “Compromise is not a dirty word,” he said.
Nearing the end of a four-year term, Bledsoe said, “I probably didn’t know a lot until probably the second year,” and most policies come from the state. Although board members had sometimes disagreed, he said he thought they had worked pretty well together.
Better evaluation
Candidates had several ideas for improving the director’s evaluation process.
Brown called for giving teachers and community members input, and Kirk for setting goals for the director.
Mabry said he wants the process to be data driven and for the director to have an opportunity to “plead their case.”
Both the incumbent board members expressed dissatisfaction with the current process, based on TSBA models, and support for hearing from teachers as part of the process.
“You had to have a Ph.D. to read the questions,” Bledsoe said of previous evaluation forms.
The current system rates the director on a scale of 1-5 in various categories, with most ratings at 3-4. “It’s hogwash is what it is,” he said.
At the end of the forum Bledsoe said he was proud to live in a community with so much interest in the schools that six people were running for three seats. In other places including Blount County, he said, “they have to beg people to run.”
