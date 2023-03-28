For the second time this year, the Alcoa Board of Education has delayed voting on a proposal to raise tuition for nonresident students from $1,000 to $1,200.
Board member Jim Kirk made the motion to table the agenda item Tuesday, March 28, until all five board members are present, saying he didn’t think they had had a thorough discussion. Board members Steve Marsh and Mike Brown were absent from the meeting. The board members previously tabled the tuition hike proposal in January, saying they wanted to discuss it during a February retreat.
During a work session Monday, March 27, Brown proposed exempting from the price hike Alcoa City Schools employees, as an extra benefit to them. Board Chair Julie Rochelle and board member Brandy Bledsoe indicated they would approve of that.
‘Cream of the crop’
“I’m not sure that I’m for any raise at all,” Kirk said during the work session Monday. He said that when he was principal of Alcoa Middle School the nonresident students were among the strongest academically. “They bring with them, also, state and federal dollars,” he said.
“We have the ability to choose who we want; we can pick the cream of the crop,” Kirk said. “I think the tuition kids are a great benefit to the school system.”
Of roughly 2,230 current students, about 350 pay tuition, according to Operations Director Scott Porter, who filled in at both meetings for Director Becky Stone. Porter said about 100 of the nonresident students are the children of ACS or city of Alcoa employees, who receive a 50% discount.
With growth of resident students and schools below the high school reaching enrollment capacity, ACS is accepting fewer tuition students. “K-8 our tuition percentages are going way down,” Porter told the board Monday.
“We want them, but there’s no space,” Michelle Knight, the district’s elementary supervisor, told the board during the work session this week.
From spring 2016 to fall 2022, ACS saw residential enrollment increase by 356 students and cut the number of tuition students by 83.
ACS last raised tuition at the start of the 2018-19 school year, from $700 to $1,000. Maryville City Schools currently charges nonresident students $2,500 a year.
Math textbooks
In other action Tuesday the board approving buying new K-12 math curriculum and materials from Savvas. The purchase, which includes a six-year subscription for enVision digital courseware and professional development totals nearly $394,000.
The board passed the first reading of two new policies recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association covering board member ethics and conflicts of interest.
It also passed the first reading of a new policy covering the district’s use and storage of opioid antagonists, to be administered in the case of an overdose. School officials said each Alcoa school has Narcan, and nurses, administrators and school resource officers have training to administer the nasal spray.
The fourth first reading passed Tuesday updates the ACS attendance policy, limiting students to six days of excused absences with parental notes and 10 days with doctor notes each school year, unless they have an illness that requires extensive medical care. The district will not accept doctor notes if the student is not the patient.
The board also approved the second reading of new policies requiring any volunteers who work with students to have background checks.
