The topic of COVID-19 vaccines came up at the Alcoa Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, during discussion of immunization policy.
Alcoa City Schools policy mirrors state law in requiring immunizations determined by the Commissioner of Public Health and allowing exceptions for medical reasons with a doctor’s statement or on religious grounds “in the absence of an epidemic or immediate threat” of one.
During a school board work session Monday, Dec. 14, someone asked whether the district would require a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Assistant Director John Campbell.
At this time, he said, state leadership is not considering a mandate for elementary and secondary schools to require a COVID-19 immunization.
“If the vaccine were widely available and those questions began to come up, we would be working with the state authorities and other school districts in making a determination what our policy would be,” Campbell said. “Right now the word from the state is they’re not looking at a mandate at this point.”
The school board’s attorney, John Owings noted that currently no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children younger than 16. “It’s not even available, even if we wanted to use it,” he said.
Owings also told the board that a bill already has been proposed in the state General Assembly that would prohibit any employer in the state from forcing employees to be vaccinated.
“There’s going to be a lot of discussion in the coming legislative year on this very issue,” Owings said.
The school board approved the first or second reading of revisions to 14 policies, including the one on immunizations, in line with state law, state Board of Education policy and recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
One new policy the board passed on first reading requires the athletic director and all coaches — employed and volunteer — to complete annual training on sudden cardiac arrest.
If a coach violates the policy, which requires removing student athletes for evaluation if they show signs of the condition, the coach could receive a written reprimand or be removed from coaching.
Staggered January
Campbell led the meeting, although Director Becky Stone logged on to the online session.
Stone announced to families Monday, Dec. 14, that Alcoa City Schools will continue a staggered schedule after winter break through the end of January, with no more than half of students on campus at a time.
“Cases are up tremendously, and this schedule allows us to social distance and keep us in school at least two days a week,” she said in the announcement.
At the end of the school board meeting Tuesday Stone said she has been in quarantine. “My husband has been extremely sick but, praise God, he has turned the corner today,” she said.
Split vote
The first business of the night was the swearing in of two new school board members, Mike Brown and Jim Kirk, as well as Steve Marsh, who was re-elected to the board last month.
The three board members left their screens for the virtual meeting and gathered for the ceremony, conducted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan on the stage of Alcoa High School’s David R. Duggan Lyceum.
The school board then moved on to the election of officers in split votes.
Julie Rochelle retained her seat chairing the school board in a 3-2 vote, with Brown and Marsh joining her vote. Board member Brandy Bledsoe received the vote of Kirk and herself.
Marsh was re-elected vice chair, with votes from Rochelle, Brown and himself. Bledsoe voted for Kirk, who abstained.
