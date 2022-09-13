The Alcoa Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 13, to extend Director Becky Stone’s contract through June 2026.
Before the vote board members said they had verified with other districts that it is common practice to extend a director’s contract every year or two. Stone had only a year and eight months remaining on her first four-year contract as director of Alcoa City Schools and had requested the extension.
During a work session Monday, Sept. 12, board members James Kirk and Brandy Bledsoe both said a staff member from the Tennessee School Boards Association had advised them separately that the practice would be to not extend a contract until only six month to a year remained, which conflicted with later communication from TSBA staff members.
“There was never any question of whether or not we wanted to renew her contact. We love — I love Becky, and I want her to be here for as long as possible, but I just wanted to make sure I was doing what was right for the school system and wasn’t doing something atypical,” Bledsoe said before Tuesday’s vote. “That was where the confusion was.”
She and Kirk expressed their frustration with TSBA, saying they initially received incorrect information from the association. According to board members and Stone, TSBA representatives have said the initial information was misunderstood.
Board member Mike Brown said he verified with Blount County and Maryville City Schools the standard practice of renewing contracts every year or two, Bledsoe had checked with Anderson County, and Stone had presented responses during the work session from a page full of directors.
Renewing every year or two sends a good signal of security to director candidates whether Stone remains in the position or the board looks later to hire someone else, Brown said.
Pointing to language in the contract that allows the board to dismiss a director for cause, he said, “If things go south within four years there’s reasons we can act. We’re not stuck.”
The board gave Stone an overall average of 4.5 on a 5-point scale on her evaluation last December.
While Brown wasn’t on the board when it hired Stone, he noted that he worked with her at Alcoa High School when she was a principal and he was a teacher there. “I know what her heart is, and her heart’s with the kids,” Brown said.
After the vote Stone thanked the board, and the audience applauded. During her report at the end of the meeting the director thanked the board members again and said, “I appreciate that you do your due diligence. That’s what you’re elected to do.”
In other action Tuesday the board approved spending $260,489 from an Innovative High Schools grant for equipment to be used in health science classes. The equipment includes two Anatomage virtual dissection tables, which allow students to examine 3D images of human and animal bodies, and two Pocket Nurse Simcart Rx mobile medication carts.
At the beginning of the meeting the board heard a presentation by Alcoa Middle School sixth grader Teagan Marcum asking for the district to make Veterans Day a holiday. He explained that he didn’t just want a day off but an opportunity to honor veterans, several of whom accompanied him to the meeting.
The board members were so moved by his presentation that they discussed it nearly an hour later at the end of the meeting. While it’s too late to change the calendar for this year, Stone said she would discuss how to honor veterans during her meeting with principals today, Sept. 14.
She explained that state law allows the district to have only 10 holidays during the calendar year, and currently those are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, and Christmas Day.
In 2023 Veterans Day will be on a Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.