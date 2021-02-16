Budget Director Tom Shamblin delivered a math lesson to Alcoa school board members during their retreat last week, explaining the cost of a raise.
While some teachers thought Gov. Bill Lee was proposing a 4% raise for them during his State of the State address by asking for $120 million more in the budget Feb. 8, Shamblin explained the state doesn’t fund every teaching position.
Alcoa City Schools has 166 full-time-equivalent certified positions, but the Basic Education Program funding plan counts only 135.5, and the state pays only what it counts as 68% of the cost for them.
Overall, Shamblin estimates Lee’s proposal would send about $209,000 more to ACS. A 4% raise for just certified employees, teachers and administrators would cost nearly $531,000. Add in a step increase and it would be nearly $660,000.
A 1% raise and benefits for all ACS staff — certified and classified — would cost $157,000.
Advanced degrees
Base teacher pay for Alcoa teachers has been $37,800 since the 2016-17 school year, but many teachers have raised their level on the salary scale by earning advanced degrees.
Since 2008-09 the proportion of Alcoa teachers with an educational specialists degree or above has more than doubled, to 66.5% of the certified staff. Alcoa schools have 17 employees with a doctorate of education working in the system.
During the same period, the portion with just a master’s degree or lower has dropped from more than half to less than a third of teachers.
Today salaries and benefits take up 81.4% of the budget, up from 78.5% a dozen years ago.
Share shift
While the city of Alcoa has provided an additional $170,000 each of the past four years for the Alcoa Connects program, which provides a computer for every student, aside from that city funding has stalled.
Shamblin showed the board that while state and county funding for Alcoa schools has increased in recent years, city funding has remained at $4.02 million since 2007-08, not counting the Alcoa Connects payment.
Today, that’s 17.64% of the the school budget, down from the city providing 34% in 2004, when it paid about $3.5 million.
State funding through the BEP is now 41.22% of the ACS budget. However, Shamblin noted that funding is partly based on what the state calculates is the local area’s “fiscal capacity,” or ability to pay.
“Once Amazon gets going here in Alcoa, I think the state share will go down,” Shamblin predicted during the Feb. 12 retreat, referring to the recently announced warehouse project.
County property taxes currently equal 19.1% of the ACS budget, and the county sales tax revenue 13.57%
Board meeting
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the school board approved continuing to contract for internet service through a Metro Nashville Public Schools contract with Educational Networks of America, as most districts across the state do.
Assistant Director John Campbell explained the district expects to continue receiving a 60% discount through the federal E-rate program. That covers not only the cost of internet service but also network equipment and maintenance.
Campbell also told the board Alcoa’s middle and high school teachers have chosen the myPerspectives English language arts program from Savvas Learning Co. for grades 6-12. Funding for the materials will be spread across this and the next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.