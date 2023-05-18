Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone received an overall score of 4.66 on a 5-point scale in her evaluation from the school board this week.
The Alcoa Board of Education rated Stone in nine categories with three measures each. Her highest marks — 4.8 on every measure — were in three categories, promoting the district’s mission, vision and core values; creating positive culture and support for students; and school improvement.
Her lowest average, 4.28, was in the personnel category, and her lowest subscore, 4.2, was in developing teachers’ and staff members’ knowledge and skills. On the evaluation scale, 4 is for above expectations and 5 is significantly above expectations.
Among the anonymous comments that accompanied the evaluation a board member encouraged Stone to walk around the four schools each week and ensure the teachers and staff see her.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, May 16, Chair Julie Rochelle said Stone has done a “fabulous” job and thanked her.
Stone said she also appreciates the board. “I appreciate how well we work together and how well you all work together,” the director said, also thanking the school board members for their support of her, Alcoa’s schools and the principals.
“I think sometimes folks think it’s easy because you all make it look easy,” Stone said. “It’s not easy to be on this board, and it’s not easy to be on any school board.”
The Alcoa school board’s self-evaluation resulted in an overall score of 4.55. Among the five categories, the board’s 4.77 for decision making was highest, followed by a 4.7 in motivation and influence. The lowest category score, 4.4, was in community and school improvement.
The lowest individual item score was 3.2 for actively seeking contributions from employees, students and community members before adopting a policy that affects them. One commented, “We don’t routinely seek others’ advice before adopting a policy.” During next month’s meeting the board is expected to consider cellphone and dress code policy revisions.
One member’s comment on the overall school board evaluation said, “It is great to be on a board where we can disagree and not make it personal.”
