The Alcoa Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 21, to limit what the public can talk about during its meetings.
The school board used an existing policy provision to pass on first and final reading at the same meeting two changes. One limits members of the public to speaking only about items on the school board’s agenda. The other policy requires approval from the Executive Committee — the director of schools and board chair — to add an item to the agenda.
Director Becky Stone said the district reviewed its policies after the first requests she has received since becoming director in July 2020 to add an item to the agenda. Alcoa aligned its policies with recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Stone said two parents had asked to put the topic of face masks for students on the agenda, a request she and board Chairwoman Julie Rochelle denied.
“We have had this discussion numerous times,” Stone said, noting parents don’t see all the communications schools receive from the state commissioner of education and legislature.
“We know there is not support at our state level for that,” the Alcoa City Schools director said.
“Right now any student can wear a mask,” Stone said. “Those who are not are probably going to be the same ones who opt out if we have a mask mandate. Until we have full support we feel like it puts a whole lot more on our teachers and our students to try to keep up with, well, who opted out and who didn’t.”
“We want to be very transparent,” she said, but the district feels it has addressed the topic.
New cases of COVID-19 among Blount County children ages 5-18 hit their highest levels since the pandemic began on Sept. 10-11, with 83 and 68 new cases, respectively. The Tennessee Department of Health recently updated the case count for Sept. 10, which it had reported last week as 67.
The daily numbers have dropped since then, with a total of 31 new cases in that age group Sept. 19-21.
Under Alcoa’s new policy, people who want to speak about items on the agenda will have to sign up at the beginning of the meeting and will be allowed three minutes each. Agendas will be posted on the ACS website the Thursday before the Tuesday meetings.
The Maryville Board of Education allows time for the public to speak only on items on the agenda.
The Blount County Board of Education has allowed the public to speak on items not on the agenda but quickly adjourned its Sept. 2 meeting after a person criticized a board member by name and other board members objected.
