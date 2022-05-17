The Alcoa Board of Education delayed voting on its 2022-23 budget to provide more time to consider a raise for Director Becky Stone.
The nearly $26.8 million draft budget would raise starting pay in Alcoa City Schools to $50,000 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience and give Stone a $28,800 raise, to $150,000.
The board had discussed the new teacher pay scale with Finance Director Tom Shamblin during a February retreat. However, only Chairwoman Julie Rochelle had discussed with him a raise for Stone, suggesting a range from about $140,000 to $160,000.
Shamblin explained during the school board’s meeting Tuesday, May 17, that he didn’t think it would be proper for him to be a link among board members in discussions about the budget, which need to take place in public under state law. The board members received the draft budget Friday, May 13. Although the board had a work session Monday, May 16, board member Brandy Bledsoe said, “That was a really uncomfortable situation,” and she didn’t feel she could ask questions then.
Tuesday the board passed other sections of the budget but delayed action on the general purpose school fund, which includes Stone’s pay, until a called meeting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Board members said their decision to delay action was not a reflection on Stone.
“I think something this important we should have had a discussion before,” board member Jim Kirk said. “That’s a 24% raise.”
Bledsoe said she was in favor of giving Stone a raise but questioned whether ACS had ever given one in the middle of a contract. Shamblin, who previously served as director of schools, said not that he is aware of.
The board hired Stone in 2020 with a starting salary of $120,000 and a contract that guaranteed at least a 1% raise every year. Retiring ACS Director Brian Bell’s base salary was $108,217 and hadn’t been increased in three years because it was tied to teacher pay, which hadn’t risen beyond step increases during that time. Alcoa City schools has about 2,200 students in four schools.
Comparisons
Bledsoe called the Tennessee School Boards Association for data on comparable districts. She noted, for example, the director of Henry County Schools — with about 2,900 students in six schools — earns $146,300. Lenoir City Schools has three schools and 2,300 students, and the director is paid $143,000. Millington, with four schools and 2,500 students, pays the director $147,900.
“Do you want to pay your teachers the same level they’re paying in these systems we just looked at? Gosh, no,” Shamblin said. “Just because they have a salary that’s down here doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be up here.”
He had emphasized that Stone had not asked for a raise, but as the only other person in the meeting room who has been a director, he thought she deserved a raised. He also emphasized that it is the board’s budget to decide.
Board member Mike Brown said the most important investment is in people. “I want fair market value for Becky Stone,” he said. A former ACS math teacher, he noted the raise they are discussing is 0.1% of the budget.
The board did not discuss other local public school districts.
The Blount County Board of Education currently is working on a contract with Assistant Director David Murrell to become the next director of schools. He will succeed retiring director Rob Britt, whose current salary is $146,814 in a district that has about 10,200 students among 21 schools.
The Daily Times archives showed Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead’s base pay was $170,000 in 2019. The MCS budget for 2022-23 shows $191,167 in the Director of Schools line item, but it is unclear what is included in that figure. Maryville has about 5,600 students among seven schools.
Stone satisfied
Stone told the board, “You could not be any more supportive of me than you have been this last two years.”
“I’m comfortable with whatever you decide to do,” she said before the vote to postpone action. “I don’t want this to be uncomfortable for you.”
In making the motion to put off a vote on the general purpose budget, which the board unanimously approved, Bledsoe said, “I feel like I need to have more information.”
Speaking of all the proposed raises, board member Steve Marsh asked Shamblin, “Can we really afford this?”
“Assuming the economy doesn’t tank, yes,” the finance director replied.
The proposed new salary schedule for teachers would raise the base pay at the lowest level nearly 30%, increasing the starting pay for a bachelor’s degree by $11,425. Someone starting with a doctorate and no experience would receive $64,500, 11.47% more than the current level.
The largest raises on the revised salary schedule would be at the lowest degree and experience levels. The raise for a teacher with a doctorate and 15 years of experience would be less than 1%, but Shamblin said the district will ensure no one loses money in the transition.
