The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 21, approved spending more than $325,000 of federal coronavirus relief funding on its intermediate school expansion and passed some paperwork so dirt can finally start moving within the week.
Lack of funding put the project on hold in 2019, but the City of Alcoa is preparing to chip in up to $15 million now through a bond issue.
Alcoa City Schools is receiving nearly $2.15 million in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding and plans to put $325,000 of that toward the intermediate school construction.
Director Becky Stone said spending under some other ESSER line items including technology also would support the intermediate school project.
Most of the ESSER spending would go toward staff in programs across the district, but Alcoa also plans to replace and add security cameras and purchase a boom lift for $30,000 with the federal funding.
The school board’s vote in favor of the spending plan is pending final approval from the state Department of Education.
In other action related to Alcoa Intermediate School, the board approved an operating agreement under with the Alcoa Public Building Authority will over see the project for the school board and city. The PBA already has scheduled a meeting on the project for 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
The school board also approved an agreement with C2RL Inc. Engineers, which has been working on the project.
Family life questions
The board unanimously passed most policy updates on the agenda, but Board Member Steve Marsh voted “no” on the first reading of the Family Life Education policy.
The policy is based on a new state law requiring public schools to provide family life education that is age-appropriate and factually and medically accurate. The topics include both relationships and sexual activity. Under state law families may opt out.
Stone said much of it at the high school level already is taught under state standards for wellness classes, and at other levels school counselors would cover the subjects.
Marsh and board member Brandy Bledsoe raised concerns during a work session Monday, Sept. 20, about exactly how the material would be taught.
Stone said, “I should be able to trust the teachers that I have on my staff to teach the standard and to teach what they’ve been asked to teach and in a manner that they’ve been asked to teach it.”
Bledsoe asked who decides what is “age appropriate,” noting that families have different opinions about that.
Stone promised during the work session to provide more information for the board on how Alcoa plans to cover the subjects before the final vote on the policy, likely next month.
Explaining his vote during the first reading of the policy Tuesday, Marsh said, “I don’t care if it’s state law or not; there’s some things in there that I just didn’t agree with. By my conscience I couldn’t vote on them.”
