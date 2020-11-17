Alcoa City Schools employees all will have a $200 bonus in their December pay, while custodian and substitute pay is rising as well.
The Alcoa Board of Education approved three motions for the additional pay during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, after sales tax revenues have come in higher than projected this school year.
All part-time and full-time employees will receive a $200 bonus, which is subject to taxes.
“Everybody has worked harder than ever,” Director Becky Stone said in recommending the board approve the bonus.
Alcoa raised the base rate for custodians by 35 cents an hour, to $10.25. All subsequent levels would receive a penny more an hour than the one below, so at the top level the hourly rate will rise by 50 cents, to $14.48, for an estimated annual salary of $30,234.24.
“We think this is well deserved,” Budget Director Tom Shamblin said during a school board work session Monday, Nov. 16.
“This is a good step in the right direction,” Stone said.
With schools struggling to find enough substitute teachers during the pandemic, Alcoa raised its rate by $10 a day.
The custodian and substitute raises take effect with the pay period that began Monday, Nov. 16.
Shamblin noted Tuesday that retiring school board member Charles “Squirrel” Cameron was able to complete his 20 years on the board with those three pay votes. “What a way to go out,” Shamblin said.
‘Squirrel’ retiresCameron, now 81, received his nickname at 6, when someone remarked that he looked like a squirrel while serving as a bat boy and dragging a baseball bat behind himself.
Before his final school board meeting Cameron was honored with a reception in the Alcoa High School commons, which included a congratulatory call from U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett. Cameron said former ACS Director Brian Bell visited him that afternoon.
At the meeting’s end Chair Julie Rochelle presented a plaque to Cameron, noting the 1957 Alcoa graduate served 34 years as a teacher and administrator for Knox County Schools before his 20 years on the Alcoa school board.
“You shared your educational knowledge, and your values and your patience, your kindness and your calmness,” Rochelle said. “You’ve helped the board through tough decisions for our students and our teachers and staff. You’ve supported our directors and the board to provide the very best for this system.”
Cameron recognized two incoming school board members who will take office next month, Mike Brown and Jim Kirk, and told them, “You’ve got a good board, good director. What else could you ask for?”
Board member Steve Marsh, who has served nearly as long and recently won re-election expressed his appreciation for Cameron and said, “I know your heart and soul is Alcoa.”
Board member Clayton Bledsoe, whose four-year term is ending, was unable to attend the meeting but Rochelle gave a plaque for him to his daughter-in-law, board member Brandy Bledsoe.
Policy updates
During Tuesday’s meeting in the AHS lyceum, the school board also approved the first reading of several policies, mostly following recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association or making the policy language consistent with current practice.
The policies cover class sizes, alternative class options, weighted grades, honoring students during graduation, student speakers at school events and retiree health insurance benefits.
The board also granted approval to participate in a property conservation matching grant program through its insurer, but Stone said there is no plan to apply for the grant at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.