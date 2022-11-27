The Alcoa Board of Education is considering an update to its cellphone policy and school practices that might keep the devices out of students’ hands more often.
During a work session this month board members and administrators discussed the issues surrounding cellphones for more than an hour, acknowledging that the current board policy adopted more than a decade ago doesn’t match what’s happening today.
“If we’re going to have a policy we need to follow it, or we need to amend it,” Director Becky Stone said.
Current Alcoa City Schools policy says that students may not use cellphones during school hours unless they receive permission from the principal or a designee. Alcoa High School has allowed students to use phones between classes and during lunch.
“In that time, in that place, I feel pretty comfortable with them using the cellphone,” AHS Principal Caleb Tipton said, noting the practice preceded his succeeding Stone as the administrator there in 2020.
“I don’t like seeing them in classrooms,” Tipton said. ACS students now all have access to a Chromebook computer under the AlcoaConnects program, so generally they shouldn’t need other devices for instruction.
He compared giving students designated times to use their phones to giving them a break. “That’s the world they live in,” he said.
During the discussion board member Brandy Bledsoe said, “If you suddenly go to the high school and tell them there’s no cellphones whatsoever from 8:30 to 3:30 all you-know-what’s going to break loose.”
Addicted
“When a kid says they’re addicted to their cellphone, it’s not hyperbole; they really are,” Tipton said, referring to comments by author Simon Sinek.
In 2016 on Inside Quest, for example, Sinek discussed how using cellphones releases dopamine, the same neurotransmitter released when people smoke, drink and gamble.
“We have age restrictions on smoking, gambling and alcohol, and we have no age restrictions on social media and cellphones,” Sinek said. He goes on to compare giving teens going through the stresses of adolescence cellphones to opening a liquor cabinet to them. He argues that access to cellphones and social media inhibits their ability in the long term to develop meaningful relationships. In times of stress, Sinek said, instead of turning to a person they turn to a device.
During the Alcoa work session intermediate school Principal Tony Spears, formerly an assistant principal at the high school, said giving students designated times to use their phones is like a “pressure release.”
“In the old days you used to be able to smoke in school, when I was going to school,” Spears said. “They’d let you go out to the smoking area in between classes and smoke and come back in. That was addiction; this cellphone’s almost that same type of addiction. You let them go out and check their messages or do whatever they’re doing. I don’t know if that’s the right answer or not.”
Alcoa Middle School Principal Chelsi Long compared student’s use of cellphones to an escape from real life. “Kids are so fearful to live in their own life, they want to live in the lives of others through that cellphone,” she said.
Hands off?
Alcoa High School students aren’t using phones only during breaks, according to Bledsoe, who notes when she receives texts from her daughter. “She’s in the middle of class,” Bledsoe said. “She’s sending me videos.”
The board member also said students go to the bathrooms and text each other test answers. “Happens every single day, all day long,” Bledsoe said.
“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen … It probably does for sure,” Tipton said, but he said it’s up to teachers to tighten how they apply the policy. “It’s a disruption in your classroom if you decide to allow it to be one,” he said.
Tipton compared students putting cellphones away before class starts to the business world, where workers can lose their jobs for being on their phones. Stone noted when she joined local leaders touring Smith & Wesson facilities last year, to talk to workers who may relocate here, their phones had to be locked up.
While some teachers have phone holders in the classrooms for students to place their devices before class begins, others worry about liability if a phone is broken. During a discussion about whether to have families sign liability waivers if students are going to bring devices to campus, the board’s attorney, John Owings, said while it’s unclear whether that would protect the schools in the event of a lawsuit, “Better to have it in there than not.”
Bledsoe indicated she prefers to have the phones farther away than students’ backpacks. “If it’s not physically off of their body they’re going to be on it; I promise you that,” Bledsoe said.
“My daughter is 16, and she literally will have her face glued to that phone unless you make her not,” she said.
Board member Mike Brown, who teaches at the private Webb School, said he noted the impact of having students place phones in a holder when they enter the classroom, because the school temporarily halted the practice during COVID-19 precautions.
When students aren’t on their phones, Brown said he walks into a noisier classroom, but he called it “good noise” because students are talking with each other. The teacher said that also gives him an informal opportunity to learn more about his students.
Bledsoe said that instead of texting to friends sitting near them in the commons during lunch, “These kids need to put these flippin’ phones up and communicate with their friends face to face.”
Board members also raised the issue of not knowing what students are listening to on their phones.
“We’ve got a short period of time that we have these kids, and it’s our job to try to teach them to communicate as adults and not have their heads stuck in these phones 24/7,” Bledsoe said.
Discipline
Administrators said cellphones rarely disrupt the school day. The elementary and intermediate principals said they aren’t an issue in those schools.
Alcoa Middle School allows students to use cellphones before school, since some arrive an hour before classes start. “They are off and away from 8:30 to 3:30,” Long told the board, and students aren’t allowed to use headphones or ear pods as a safety precaution.
By mid-November AMS had recorded 17 violations of the policy. With the first offense the school calls the parents, who usually have to come to the school then. Habitual offenders must leave their phones on the assistant principal’s desk during the school day, and Long said there were about five by the end of the last school year.
Tipton said AHS had 22 disciplinary referrals since July for cellphones, mainly for not putting phones away when told to do so. A couple of incidents involving recording and posting to social media resulted in out-of school suspensions.
Once or twice a year, he said, something with a cellphone will disrupt the school day, and that usually involves something that happened off campus. Stone gave the example of students recording a fight in the park the night before and posting it online, and then students calling out classmates when they see the recording on their phones during lunch.
During the discussion administrators noted the need for some students to have access to mobile phones for physical needs, such as glucose monitors, or special education accommodations.
Principals also noted some parents feel the need to be able to contact their child directly, rather than going through a call to the school office. “Everybody in this room went to school — and we survived — without a cellphone,” said Alcoa Elementary Principal Jarrod Pendergraft.
Tipton said during the work session, “Whatever the board decides I’m going to support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.