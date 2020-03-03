The Alcoa Board of Education voted, 3-2, during a called meeting Tuesday, March 3, to negotiate with Rebecca “Becky” Stone to become the next director of Alcoa City Schools.
In a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes, the vote for Stone came after a motion to select Marc Burnett, recently retired from Tennessee Technological University, failed with a 2-3 vote.
About 100 people gathered in Alcoa High School’s David Duggan Lyceum for the meeting and many voiced frustration with the lack of community input in the process.
Before the meeting began, board member Clayton Bledsoe announced that although there would be no public comment before the vote, he would remain afterward to answer questions, and several board members talked with individuals and small groups afterward.
Stone, who has been principal of Alcoa High School since 2015, was at the high school basketball semifinals at Fulton when she received notice of the vote.
“I’m extremely honored for the opportunity,” she said in a phone interview later. “I’m looking forward to working hard for all the kids in Alcoa City Schools.”
“I can’t wait to get started,” she said.
Stone said she is friends with Burnett. “I adore Marc Burnett,” she said. “He is one of my favorite people.”
“This is not about Becky Stone and Marc Burnett as people,” she said of the vote.
Stone has a bachelor’s degree in human services from Tennessee Wesleyan College, master’s degree in elementary education and K-12 guidance from Carson-Newman College and an educational specialist degree in administration/supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
She began her career in 1994 with Anderson County Schools, serving as a seventh-grade science teacher and counselor at Northwood Middle School. She became a counselor at Blount County Schools’ Heritage Middle School in 2001, and held that position until becoming principal of Eagleton Middle School in 2009, where she served before taking the job at AHS.
Burnett, a 1977 graduate of Alcoa High School, retired in December from the position of vice president of student affairs at Tennessee Technological University. All of his degrees are from Tennessee Tech, a bachelor’s in English/journalism, master’s in educational psychology and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision. In 2019 he took on the additional role of chief diversity officer at the university.
Board split
Board member Clayton Bledsoe nominated Burnett, and board member Brandy Bledsoe, seconded that motion. They voted together on both nominations.
Board member Charles “Squirrel” Cameron nominated Stone, and board member Steve Marsh seconded the motion. Board Chair Julie Rochelle voted with them for Stone.
None of the board members commented before the votes.
After the vote but before adjourning the meeting Rochelle said the board had worked diligently for several months. Each board member met individually with the 10 finalists in the past two weeks.
In a written statement, Rochelle said, “Becky Stone has all the best qualities we were looking for to lead Alcoa City Schools into the future ... (her) vast experiences and proven leadership is what Alcoa needs to continue our Legacy of Excellence and to forge a strong path into this new decade.”
During an interview she and Marsh mentioned Stone’s experience, with Rochelle emphasizing it has been in public schools.
Rochelle said of Burnett, “He loves Alcoa. He just hasn’t had any public school experience and knowledge of the laws and all the stuff it takes to run a school system.”
Marsh said, “We had two great candidates.”
Clayton Bledsoe said, “Becky will do a good job.”
Director Brian Bell had announced last June that he would retire at the end of this school year, and board members said early on they wanted to hire a new director in time for that person to work with Bell on the 2020-21 budget.
Meeting questioned
Sir David Pettus, president of the Alcoa Education Association and a teacher at the middle school, questioned the notice for Tuesday’s called meeting.
Alcoa school board policy says notice of special board meetings “shall be posted in the same locations with notice sent to the local news media and the president of the local education association, as in the case of regular meetings, at least twenty-four (24) hours prior to the meeting.”
According to a fax report sent to The Daily Times on Monday, March 2, it appears the school district attempted to send a meeting notice Friday, Feb. 28, but dialed a voice line instead of the fax number. The newspaper published the meeting announcement in Tuesday’s edition.
Pettus noted the called meeting also did not appear on the Calendar section of the Alcoa City School website, although the next regularly scheduled board meeting of March 17 is there.
“This is a community school, and the community had no say whatsoever in this process,” Pettus said of the vote for the next director.
School staff were asked only opinions on general qualifications for the next director through an online survey early in the process.
When Bell was hired in 2011, the five finalists were known and publicly interviewed. However, the consultant the school board hired for this search warned early on that some candidates would shy away from a public process.
“You should be able to ask questions of the person you’re going to be reporting to,” one of the meeting attendees said during conversations with board members after the meeting.
“It shouldn’t matter what color skin you have,” said Amanda Pittard, another ACS employee. “Our kids need to see diversity. They need to see us working together, and they need to stop seeing us being separated.”
“We’ve got to work together as one; it doesn’t matter what color skin you are. We are here for the kids,” she said.
Michelle Knight, principal of Alcoa Intermediate School, said after the meeting, “Honestly, I’m not sure how, but there were parents and community members who came in tonight seeming to know more about what was going to happen in that meeting than we did as Alcoa teachers and administrators. I’m not sure what to say about that. But we’re a phenomenal school system, and I have no doubt that we will continue to be. At the end of the day, that’s who we are — behind Dr. Bell or Mrs. Stone or any leader lucky enough to lead us.”
Alcoa High School marketing teacher Joy Gornto said, “There is no one who loves our school system more than Becky Stone. She loves our students and staff and community. This was the right decision.”
Bell responded to an email request for comment, “I am so excited for Becky Stone being named the new Director of Alcoa City Schools. The Board made a excellent decision. She is student focused, a great listener, the ultimate professional, and will do great things for all of our schools. I can’t wait to get started working with her on our transition.”
