Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone told the school board during a work session Monday that tonight’s vote on whether to extend her contract will show where she stands with the district.
Her original four-year contract has one year and eight months remaining. Stone said most Tennessee directors she knows have four-year contracts and request a renewal every year or two, after their annual evaluation.
In December 2021 the Alcoa Board of Education gave Stone an average rating of 4.5 on a 5-point scale, with her lowest average among 28 measures a 4.
As a new director, Stone said, “I didn’t realize that I needed to ask for an extension after my first year. That was not one of my priorities. I was trying to get through COVID my first year.” She said that she raised the contract extension with the board in the spring. She announced during Alcoa school board meetings last month that she would be requesting a two-year extension this month.
TSBA conflict
Board members James Kirk and Brandy Bledsoe said they separately had talked to an attorney for the Tennessee School Boards Association who said typically a director’s contract is not renewed until six months to a year before it ends. In an email response to Stone on Monday the same attorney said they discussed many options on timelines and waiting until six months “was not the prevalent one.”
Bledsoe and Kirk both said that was not what they were told.
Stone also read to the board a separate response from TSBA’s associate director, which said, “Many boards try to address an extension renewal at least one year left in a contract and no later, just in case they need to conduct a search.”
“If you wait six months prior, a director can’t get a job,” Stone said. “I don’t know any director that would still be working for a system that got down to six months. They would leave before that, because that sends the message that you don’t want them there anyway.”
In addition, she noted, that would not leave enough time for the school board to hire a new director.
When Kirk asked the board’s attorney, John Owings, why they don’t just do a year to year contract, Owings replied in part, “If you want the best directors, the best directors demand more.”
‘All I need to know’
Later in the discussion, Stone told the board, “If you all feel like I don’t deserve a two-year extension, I am fine with that. That communicates what I need to know, and that’s all I need to know.”
Stone said her door is open to hear about any issues, whether from the public or the board, and her priority is the students.
“I feel like when I do ask for the same consideration that every director in the state of Tennessee gets, there’s always a question about why I’m getting it,” she said. “If I am not worthy to be here in Alcoa, I am perfectly OK that you do not renew my contract.”
“All I have ever asked is to have the same consideration that every director in the state has,” Stone said.
In May the school board voted to raise Stone’s salary to $140,000 a year starting July 1, when her contract would have required only $122,412.
In 2016 the Alcoa Board of Education voted to extend the contract of then-Director Brian Bell to 2020, and he announced publicly in June 2019 that he would retire at the end of the next school year.
“Brian told me never to let your contract get under three years,” Stone told the board. “If I wait from year to year, I don’t have a job ... I’m not going to take that risk for my family.”
After nearly an hour of discussion about the contract renewal at the work session, she said, “Anybody that sits in this chair, no matter who it is, to do a good job, you sacrifice a lot of time, and you sacrifice a lot of skin, and you sacrifice a lot of tears and sweat ... If my decisions aren’t the decisions that this board or this community want, I am happy to not have the extension.”
