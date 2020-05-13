Nearly a month before they pass a continuation budget, Alcoa city leaders are tackling end-of-fiscal-year business by spending on engineering projects and saving on debt payments.
In their second Zoom meeting since the onset of COVID-19, Alcoa commissioners unanimously approved nine items Tuesday, most dealing with expenditures and ongoing projects.
Though May is often designated for municipal budget discussions, the city of Alcoa is putting off an actual 2021 fiscal year budget for the moment, opting to pass a continuation budget in July.
According to City Manager Mark Johnson, this decision is based on the uncertainty of the next few months as the city waits on sales tax revenue numbers from April to arrive.
Until the fiscal picture is clearer, commissioners continue to approve spending initiatives on several ongoing and seasonal items.
Marconi Boulevard construction set to begin in June finally has a price tag, for instance. After receiving two prices in a second round of bidding in early May, the city will contract with Jones Brothers Contractors, which won the project with a $8,988,726 bid against Blount Excavating’s $9,110,247.
The road is funded by a grant that has the Tennessee Department of Transportation paying 80% and Alcoa 20%. Marconi is the larger part of a project that now includes the second phase of Duck Pond greenway updates.
Altogether, it’s set to cost $9,285,021.
Commissioners also approved spending for the removal of underground fuel tanks at the old fire station on Springbrook Road. The city has moved to a credit card system to pay for vehicle fuel.
“This system has worked better than anticipated and there is no thought of the city reverting to the idea of renovating the existing center and purchasing fuel in bulk,” notes on the tank removal stated, adding repair and replacement of the tanks would have cost $500,000.
Now the city will pay S&ME $36,350 to remove two tanks after the company gets permits and submits soil reports through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Part of this process includes not only removing a gas and a diesel tank, but also disposing of at least 500 gallons of unused fuel.
Funding for the project will come from “various” places in the 2020 budget, according to agenda notes.
The city also has moved to garner millions in savings over the years as it pays back debt. Commissioners approved a kind of refinancing of its bond repayment schedule because of recent interest rate changes.
Alcoa has $28,525,000 in general fund debt and $2,722,693 in water/sewer fund debt, according to agenda notes.
Leaders expect reworking the city’s repayment plan now will save a total $3,415,542 over time and will go through with the transaction in June.
“That’s done almost universally in municipal bonds to be able to take advantage of the fluctuation in interest rates,” Johnson said in a phone interview. He explained the city is taking advantage of an upcoming opportunity to call and revise its current bond portfolio.
“It’s basically the same principal as ... refinancing your house,” Johnson explained. “If the loan you’ve got is at a higher rate and you get a cheaper rate? It makes sense to do that.”
Finance Director Susan Genoe said this move could save Alcoa around $222,000 in fiscal 2021 alone.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
• Approved on second reading a move to abandon and close Davies Street behind Black Horse Brewery, land that now will be owned by the brewery.
• Approved an agreement with the USDA Wildlife Service for waterfowl management in the city.
• Approved an agreement with Lukens Engineering Consultants for preparation of an annual TDEC report for the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill.
• Approved a resolution to remit money to the State Treasurer’s Office under the unclaimed property act, a total $2,783.66.
• Approved a resolution to give the city manager special powers to make changes to some government matters during changes brought on by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.