The city of Alcoa is rearranging some of its top administrative roles through state-level leadership — one of several personnel changes potentially coming in 2021.
City commissioners during their February meeting voted unanimously to send a request to Tennessee’s 112th General Assembly to alter Alcoa’s charter to formally separate the city recorder and finance director positions.
It takes state-level action to amend that charter, which was formally adopted in 1919.
The move essentially splits up a single role into two.
Since former Finance Director Susan Gennoe left Alcoa government in June 2020, several people had to take over her responsibilities.
Kim Wade has been working as the assistant city recorder — and will become the city recorder — and Brittany Spence, formerly assistant city finance director, is now Alcoa’s finance director.
Informally, someone has filled those two roles, and they can’t be formalized until local Republicans state Sen. Art Swann and Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey introduce it as a private act to their respective bodies.
City Manager Mark Johnson said in a recent interview this move takes a lot off Spence’s plate.
“Brittany’s actually shorthanded right now,” he said. “We’re trying to find another accountant to fill the role she vacated when she became finance director. She’s handling a whole lot of stuff right now.”
Once the roles are separated, Wade’s formal responsibilities will include taking minutes, archiving records and certifying documents. She also will fill a role as bookkeeper and manage treasury functions.
Johnson said Spence also needs another person to handle everything that comes across her desk: The finance director role is one that has “grown in complexity and scope of responsibility,” according to commission notes.
That tracks with the way Alcoa’s commercial and residential sectors are rapidly developing, which the notes emphasized.
“Alcoa no longer fits into that small town category,” they stated.
“This really won’t be any kind of a change from a practical standpoint other than the title,” Johnson said, noting the charter gives the city manager the power to make these kinds of technical changes when necessary.
At municipal building offices, the finance director position wasn’t the only shakeup Alcoa is processing right now.
Months before Gennoe left, Assistant City Manager Andy Sonner left to join WSP Global Inc. His position hasn’t been filled yet, but Human Resources Director Melissa Thompson told The Daily Times on Tuesday that leaders want to do that by spring.
The city also recently posted on its website a number of open positions, including public information officer, a firefighter, a sanitation worker, a general accountant and a new police officer candidate pool.
As people have recently retired, resigned or changed jobs, Thompson said in an interview Tuesday it’s unclear whether or not city staff will increase or stay level by the time officials pass the 2021-22 fiscal budget.
But she agreed a swiftly changing economic landscape may require more government personnel.
“That is on everybody’s mind,” she said. “Right now we’re just trying to figure out, if the city continues to grow, what will those workforce needs be by department.”
For years, she added, the city has “operated very lean.” Department heads get overwhelmed because there’s so much work and not enough people to do it all.
“So I anticipate that, as we go through this next year to two years, we’ll try to keep it as minimal as possible,” Thompson added. “But ultimately, we have to have people to do the work.”
