Documents from the Alcoa city manager’s office dissect and explain the need for a “land swap” of Partnership Park North, the future home of Smith & Wesson’s headquarters.
Though the plan to move the gunmaker’s offices and some of its manufacturing operations to Maryville from Massachusetts, that can’t happen until Alcoa gives the land to its sister city, effectively amending what are called “urban growth boundaries” or UGBs.
During the first of two required public hearings on the matter, Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson recently walked city leaders through the reasoning behind this process and the way it would be managed.
Alcoa City Commission will hold another public hearing and vote on the land swap in the coming months. That vote likely will see them recommend the move to the Urban Growth Boundary Coordinating Committee, a group of leaders from various government departments and boards created just to oversee this somewhat unprecedented alteration to city limits.
Johnson explained in more than 15 pages of notes to Alcoa’s City Commission that industrial land owned by the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is running thin, while demand is rising.
“The (IDB) and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville, Tennessee, have basically run out of industrial park property,” Johnson said. “Partnership Park North located off Louisville Road in Alcoa has been a growing target of interest for numerous industrial prospects in recent months. However, it has quickly been determined that significant improvements need to be made before the park can be utilized within the timeframes needed by most of these prospects.”
Johnson wrote this before news about Smith & Wesson was made public on Sept. 30.
He then explained what leaders have emphasized multiple times before the big announcement: It will be more convenient for Maryville to provide sewer to the site than Alcoa.
A map provided to The Daily Times shows more than 2 miles of sewer line will need to be built from Maryville city limits to Partnership Park North. According to sources close to the project and per standard city policy, developers will pay the cost for sewer construction, not the city.
Even though Smith & Wesson will settle on probable Maryville land, the 236 acres just west of McGhee Tyson Airport are IDB land — property co-owned by the cities and the county that pays out to each entity, with Alcoa and Maryville getting 30% of tax and sales revenues and Blount County netting 40%.
“The end result is that it does not matter if the Partnership Park (North) property lies within Alcoa or Maryville’s corporate limits,” Johnson wrote. “The principal consideration for the site needs to be which city can provide services more efficiently.”
The rush to abruptly make changes to legal boundaries is neither simple nor quick, leaders are emphasizing.
It’s a “multistep process” Johnson said. Other steps will be discussed as they arise, but one already is hitting Maryville’s City Council on Oct. 5: a resolution recommending that the Tennessee Department of Transportation alter SR-334, also known as Louisville Road.
Access work in the area is a vital part of the process since traffic is expected to become more complicated and more congested there as the facility becomes reality.
Leaders with Smith & Wesson say they want to begin the move by 2023, though groundbreaking is set to happen this month.
Throughout this process, other communities will be looped into the discussion as well.
Alcoa is asking its staff to be available to citizens and elected officials who may have questions as this very significant “swap” moves through its various stages.
Johnson and others already have expressed confidence it will go smoothly.
