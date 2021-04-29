Pamela Schwartz, a financial adviser at Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union, has received the 2021 Women of Distinction Award.
The award is presented by CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. to recognize the top female financial advisers throughout the nation within their broker/dealer operations. Candidates are nominated by industry peers. Selections are based on the nominee’s annual performance and outlined contributions to their clientele, the credit unions they service, and the financial services industry as a whole.
Through her role as a Woman of Distinction, Schwartz will participate in a national mentoring program with the opportunity to work with and foster female advisers new to the industry.
Schwartz has been a financial adviser for more than 25 years and has served credit union members for 20 years. She also holds the title of vice president, wealth management within CUNA Brokerage Services Inc.
