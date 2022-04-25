The city of Alcoa announced the Alcoa Fire Department will begin testing fire hydrants on May 3 and it will consist of inspection, maintenance and flow check.
A release from Alcoa states most flow tests will be Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and night flows in commercial areas will be conducted at a later time this year.
The tests may cause a water discoloration that the release recommends to not wash white clothes in, but the brown-colored water is safe to drink and use to cook. The discoloration is temporary and will fix itself in a few hours.
Anytime fire hydrants flow, iron deposits in water lines stir. The release also recommends to limit hot-water use during the time span of discolored water to keep iron deposits from going into the hot water heater.
Annual hydrant tests for flow reduce and can remove iron deposits in waterlines to improve water quality, as well as confirming the hydrant is operational.
National fire standards recommend testing to ensure hydrants operate functionally and can receive enough water supply to fight fires.
Contact the city of Alcoa public works department at 865-380-4800 with any questions.
