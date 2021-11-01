Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, a 2.85% convenience fee will be charged on all credit and debit card payments to the city of Alcoa.
That’s according to a city of Alcoa Finance Department announcement Monday.
This fee will be processed on all credit or debit card charges, regardless of online or in-person payments, and will appear as a separate charge on the customer’s credit or debit card statement.
According to the release, the fee goes directly to a third-party vendor to pay for processing services.
This fee will not apply to payments by bank draft, cash or check.
City of Alcoa Finance Director Brittany Spence discussed this move by phone Monday.
“We have always just paid the fees ourselves,” Spence said. “But they have actually gotten quite out-of-hand over the years.”
That amounted to about $265,000 in credit card fees, or about $22,000 a month.
“What I have found in speaking with other municipalities is that we were really in the minority,” Spence said. “Most municipalities had already done this and they were quite surprised that we were still paying those fees.”
Spence said city leaders spoke to about 10 other municipalities before making this decision.
The move will save the city hundreds of thousands as it takes a little more money out of residents’ pocketbooks.
But, Spence emphasized, regular bill payers do have the option to pay by other means, including bank draft, a system that hooks up bank accounts for automatic payments that charge directly rather than through debit or credit cards.
As far as where the money goes, Spence explained, that’s to the credit card vendors themselves, not Alcoa.
“The city will never collect those fees nor will we see those fees,” she said, noting those fees will now show up as a separate item on credit and debit card statements.
The decision to charge bill payers this convenience fee did not have to pass Alcoa City Commission, but it’s a move that has wide-reaching implications.
When the money has been paid out in the past, it is taking away from funds that could be invested in the community, Spence said.
The city wanted to announce this change two months ahead of time to prepare bill-payers who might have questions or concerns.
Officials announced the move Monday on social media and Spence said residents will see more reminders on the footers of their paper bills.
“We wanted to start a couple of months early so that we could make people aware,” Spence said.
For more information, residents can call city offices at 865-380-4700.
