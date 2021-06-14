The city of Alcoa will hold an open house 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Alcoa Service Center, 725 Universal St.
City officials and designers with Atwell LLC of Lawrenceville, Georgia, will be available to discuss a single-family detached housing concept by Atwell, amending a portion of the previous layout of the Springbrook Farm master plan for an area along the Mills Street corridor.
The meeting is open to the public.
