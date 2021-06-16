The city of Alcoa plans to issue $1.5 million in bonds to purchase two replacement fire trucks for the Alcoa Fire Department as part of its proposed fiscal 2022 budget.
City Manager Mark Johnson presented the proposed issuance — meaning the city would borrow the money — during a recent budget workshop, and Director of Finance Brittany Spence confirmed Wednesday that the plan is still on.
AFD wants to replace two specific vehicles: a 1995 truck that was supposed to have been replaced in 2015, and a 2004 truck that is having “major mechanical issues,” Chief Roger Robinson said.
The department has a replacement schedule for its trucks; it tries to get 20 years of frontline service out of each one.
“We don’t just come up one day and say, ‘Hey, let’s throw a truck in the budget,’” Robinson said. “These trucks have been planned on for several years.”
But other factors, such as the 2008 recession and ever-changing needs, can affect replacement plans, fire officials said.
“This is something that’s kind of ongoing,” Deputy Chief Colin Hurst said. “It’s something that we kind of revisit every year, look at it and look at the condition of the apparatus and try to plan for the future and way into the future.”
The 2004 truck is scheduled to be replaced in 2024, but AFD hopes to speed up that process upon recommendation of its fleet manager, who thinks it needs to be replaced as soon as possible, Robinson said.
“It stays out of service more than it stays in service,” Robinson said.
AFD currently has three frontline pumper trucks, plus another truck, a tower and the 1995 truck as a reserve. Having one backup truck is sufficient for a department its size, Robinson said, but when more than one truck is out of operation, one of its fire stations is left without a truck.
Robinson said the department has to keep up a standard of maintenance on its trucks to help citizens by keeping insurance rates low. In that same fashion, AFD tries to use pickup trucks when responding to EMS calls to save its actual fire trucks from wear and tear.
And ordering the trucks isn’t so simple. AFD orders theirs from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, in similar fashion to city governments that buy vehicles with state contracts, Robinson said.
It takes at least 14 months for the department to receive the trucks once an order is placed, and AFD wants to get a jump on acquiring them, instead of suddenly needing unsecured funds for an emergency purchase down the road.
“That’s the reason it’s critical,” Robinson said. “It’s not like buying a pickup truck or going to a car dealership and saying, ‘I want this fire truck.’”
“I would love to be able to make these trucks last 30 or 35 years,” he added. “I feel like we do a good job. We keep the trucks in excellent condition. We do the maintenance, and that’s one reason the trucks last us as long as they do.
“The men take a lot of pride in maintaining and keeping them in good operational shape. And it’s not really the looks; we need them to perform.”
