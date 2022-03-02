The city of Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department will be resurfacing Faraday Street and segments of Springbrook Road, Maury Street, Park Road and Poplar Street starting Monday, March 7, and lasting through Friday, March 18.
Springbrook Road will be resurfaced from the duck pond to Faraday Street, Maury Street from Faraday Street to Lake Street, Park Road from Springbrook Road to the circle at Alcoa Elementary School and Poplar Street from the train tracks to Alcoa Police Department Firing Range.
Weather and any other unforeseen conditions may extend the project past March 18.
Motorists should expect lane shifts and temporary lane closures, use caution in construction zones and allow extra travel time.
