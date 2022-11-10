The city of Alcoa is in the process to rezone a municipally-owned piece of property near N. Hall Road and sell it for approximately $600,000.
Formerly the location of Alcoa Electric Department, the property is now undeveloped and zoned for light industrial uses. Located at 246 N. Rankin Road, the vacant lot is located between Blackhorse Brewery and Walgreens.
The new zoning would allow business uses, such as for doctors’ offices or medical services.
Alcoa Planning Commission announced in October the neighboring property directly to the south is going to develop into a building for UT Medical Center cancer care services. City Planner Jeremy Pearson had noted in October that the area is a “medical node” of Alcoa.
East Tennessee Medical Group’s campus is also nearby.
In city staff notes provided for Tuesday’s Alcoa Board of Commissioners meeting, staff state the request to rezone the property is to align it with plans to redevelop the area for medical or medical support services.
City staff are pursuing rezoning another neighboring property for the same business uses, at the discretion of the landowner.
Public information officer Emily Assenmacher said the city will release information about who is buying the city’s property and a conceptual design for the development next week, Nov. 18. The planning commission will review the full plan for development in the next four to six months before construction can begin.
Alcoa had a bidding application available until Nov. 4 for potential land buyers to submit their plans for development. Assenmacher said the city set the asking price at $575,000 for the property.
Known as a request for proposal, or RFP, the bidding application states the city chooses a bidder based on experience, reputation, products or services and ability to provide future maintenance or services in the best interest of the city.
Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate said on Tuesday that the winning bidder is paying over asking price for the property. Applegate didn’t specify what the bidder is paying for the 2.5 acre property, but the neighboring 8.7 acre property where UT Medical cancer services will be located sold for $1.7 million in 2021.
The RFP states all 2.5 acres of Alcoa’s property are developable. Part of the property is also paved, but the former AED building was demolished in 2019. The city has owned the land since 1923.
“Increased vehicular and foot traffic to the area makes this centrally located property offer unique opportunities,” the RFP states. “Ideally, the proposed development will grow the City’s professional services to the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.