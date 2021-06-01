Governments in Blount County are getting more and more mileage out of their fiber-optic network as Alcoa leaders are set to sign documents to allow a school internet provider lease parts of the high-speed internet cable from the city.
The Maryville-Alcoa-County Network — MACNet — is a fiber loop that recently has seen an uptick in use by internet providers. Since it’s owned and operated by area governments, they can lease it to providers.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said in his May briefing that commissioners would be asked to sign documents creating a working relationship between Educational Network of America (ENA), MACNet, the city of Alcoa Electric Department and other entities.
That coordination will allow ENA to lease fiber from MACNet at the rate of $9,240 a month or nearly $111,000 annually, Johnson said, allowing it to turn around and provide high-speed internet to Blount County Schools.
Ultimately, this will reduce area government payments for MACNet management, which currently costs $150,000 a year and is paid to Avèro Advisors, according to Johnson, and split between the three governments.
“What they’re wanting us to do is extend our fingers out from this jointly owned fiber,” Johnson explained during a recent briefing. “The cool thing about it is that Blount County will pay Alcoa and Alcoa will pay Avèro.”
He added that, rather than ENA paying internet providers like AT&T or Charter, they’ll pay the governments instead. “When we set up MACNet, this is what we originally intended to do,” Johnson said. He is on the MACNet board along with other Alcoa department heads.
This move follows a recent announcement from Avèro that Nashville-based internet provider iRis Networks also would begin using the fiber to provide lightning-fast internet to government entities and businesses.
Though the network is mostly cooperative in nature, the interlocal agreement also requires governments to pay for projects that serve them alone.
As Johnson explained, “If one government needs to shoot fiber out in one direction for some reason, they’re responsible for paying for that.”
Conversely, if it has something to do with “the entire ring or helps enhance it,” as Johnson put it, then MACNet pays for it.
In this case, Blount County is paying for the move because it would serve only county schools, even though it uses portions of Alcoa Electric-owned fiber.
ENA and iRis’ use of the network are significant enhancements to Blount’s growing fiber capabilities and leaders with Avèro say there are more announcements forthcoming as well.
“It’s working the way it’s designed to work,” Johnson said, noting opportunities for local governments to get money from the network instead of just pay for it are now emerging, though MACNet has existed since 2018.
The commission is set to vote on the ENA lease during its June 8 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.