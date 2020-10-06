Two people were taken into custody Monday after law enforcement said a traffic stop for a stolen tag led to the discovery of methamphetamine.
Shelly Renee Cantrell, 38, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:17 a.m. Oct. 5 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property. She was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Anthony Lynn Waldo, 48, Lenoir City, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:18 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report state officers pulled a vehicle over at 3:19 a.m. on North Hall Road at East Bessemer Street because of a suspected stolen tag.
Officers conducted an unknown risk stop, first ordering the driver, Cantrell, out of the vehicle and detaining her. They then did the same with the passenger, Waldo.
While searching Cantrell, an officer allegedly found a large plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, a green leafy substance and brown powder. Officers also found a large number of clear baggies, a digital scale and meth pipe in the vehicle, the report states.
Cantrell and Waldo were taken to Blount County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.