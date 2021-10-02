Alcoa Trail next to Clayton Bradley Academy in Alcoa will officially close to the public and become a private, gated drive starting Monday, Oct. 11, the city said in a news release.
Alcoa’s Board of Commissioners adopted Ordinance No. 20-493 in January of 2020 to formally vacate and allow this portion of Alcoa Trail to be closed and abandoned, subject to conditions.
Those conditions recently have been met by the applicant, making this closure of Alcoa Trail official.
This segment of Alcoa Trail is located between Clayton Drive and the greenway public parking near Williams Mill Road.
This portion of roadway now will be a private drive for access to and from the Clayton Bradley Academy.
On Oct. 11, Clayton Bradley Academy will gate the access to this roadway.
This closure won’t affect the greenway.
For more information, call 865-380-4700 and ask to speak with Alcoa Planning Director Jeremy Pearson.
