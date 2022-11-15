Alcoa City Schools wants to make some design adjustments on the intermediate school addition currently under construction.
The change would move administrative offices to the new section of the building when student drop-off and pickup shifts to the side of the building facing Marconi Boulevard at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
“Some of the talk about making this move came out of our safety meetings,” Director Becky Stone told the Alcoa Board of Education during a work session Monday, Nov. 14.
The initial design for the Alcoa Intermediate School expansion planned for the front of the building and administrative offices to shift to the new section facing Marconi Boulevard. However, when funding restrictions forced the project to be split into phases, the plan for Phase I was to maximize the addition with 14 classrooms. Later some of those classrooms could become the administrative offices.
Making them offices from the start may save the cost of reconfiguration later, however it will require changing mechanical, electrical and plumbing designs now. Based on discussion during the work session, ACS may not have an estimated cost for the change until early 2023.
The current design has four classrooms along the front of the building on the ground level, and the new plan would repurpose three into spaces for administrators, the school resource officer, instructional coaches and meetings.
Existing administrative offices at the entrance facing Springbrook Road would be converted to a learning lab where two teachers and three paraprofessionals work with small groups of students, AIS Principal Tony Spears explained during the work session.
Space has been so tight in the existing AIS building that art, English as a second language instruction and the Comprehensive Development Classroom for students with significant disabilities are in the adjacent Alcoa Middle School building. Some classes are located in closet and storage areas, and Spears said they have held classes in the boys basketball locker room and a hallway.
With the proposed revision, Spears said, “We’re going to get more bang for our buck out of that space.”
At the work session school board Chair Julie Rochelle asked whether renovations to the existing building would be part of Phase II for the project.
“If you’ve got enough money, certainly,” said Barry Brooke, an executive vice president for LawlerWood LLC, which is overseeing the AIS project for the board.
During a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, the school board approved spending up to $500,000 for a new chiller for the existing AIS building. The current chiller is part of the original equipment for the building, which opened 20 years ago as Alcoa Middle School. “It’s been limping along the past two or three years,” with several repairs, ACS Finance Director Tom Shamblin told the board during its work session Monday, Nov. 14.
Shamblin explained that he intentionally asked for an amount well above the expected cost so the board would not have to reconsider after bids are opened. The money will come from the ACS fund balance, previously undesignated funding, which currently totals about $3.4 million.
Purchase of the chiller will go through the Alcoa Public Building Authority. Shamblin said with the current supply chain issues some equipment is taking 24 weeks or more to receive.
