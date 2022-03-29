The City of Alcoa is using a new automated garbage pickup truck and is asking citizens to follow specific precautions for pickup day.
The new truck will gather garbage faster for residences serviced by Alcoa Public Works.
When preparing for pickup day, the city asks residents to follow a few guidelines:
Place the cart as close to the curb as possible, and at least two to three feet from any other objects, with the side that opens facing the street. And move all vehicles, if possible, off the street on pickup day to increase accessibility.
Guidelines also apply to recycling cart placement for its pickup day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.