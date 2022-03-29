Alcoa garbage truck

The new automated garbage pickup truck will improve pickup speeds and the city of Alcoa asks residents to follow a new set of guidelines for pickup day. 

 Courtesy of the City of Alcoa

The City of Alcoa is using a new automated garbage pickup truck and is asking citizens to follow specific precautions for pickup day.

The new truck will gather garbage faster for residences serviced by Alcoa Public Works.

When preparing for pickup day, the city asks residents to follow a few guidelines:  

Place the cart as close to the curb as possible, and at least two to three feet from any other objects, with the side that opens facing the street. And move all vehicles, if possible, off the street on pickup day to increase accessibility. 

Guidelines also apply to recycling cart placement for its pickup day. 

