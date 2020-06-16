The Tennessee Vein Center in Alcoa has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Vascular Testing in Peripheral Venous Testing.
Accreditation by the IAC indicates the Alcoa TVC (431 Marilyn Lane) has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with published standards.
Early detection of life-threatening heart disorders, stroke and other diseases is possible through the use of vascular testing procedures. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds of cardiovascular disease.
There are many factors that contribute to accurate diagnosis based on vascular training. An IAC accreditation is a "seal of approval" that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement, the commission said in a news release Tuesday.
