Alcoa is bringing more land into its city limits after planning commissioners in their last meeting of 2020 voted to annex about 25 acres off Pellissippi Parkway.
The request by James Prigmore Jr. and Topside Venture General Partnership not only scored approval for annexation but also for temporary rezoning assignment as developers decide what to do with the land.
Located on either side of Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive and behind the 2024 Topside Road Weigel’s, the annexation included two roads connected to the properties, commission notes state.
The unanimous Dec. 17 votes — four total — came with stipulations, however, as the city is trying to figure out a plan of services for the area. The property is vacant right now, but the city’s Public Works and Engineering Department is asking for “disclosure of certain expected development costs,” according to a Dec. 16 Planning Commission briefing.
“It’s easily attachable in terms of accessibility,” City Planner Jeremy Pearson said during the briefing, noting that’s why the city annexed the roads. He also said more access may need to be developed based on the property’s changing needs.
Explaining that developer purchase negotiations are still in process, Pearson said the 25-plus acres of properties — representing 10 separate parcels — may be consolidated in the future.
Roads in the area are “substandard,” planning staff notes state, and zoning the properties for limited restriction may be temporary: They are designated for commercial-office zoning on future land use maps and commissioners noted developers might request zoning changes once they submit plans.
Ordinances modified
Planning commissioners also voted to change zoning ordinances in the commercial neighborhood district to allow residences on the ground level of a building.
Pearson explained during the briefing that when developers want to build in Alcoa’s commercial neighborhood district, they have to get a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals for residential uses. However, if they do, residential use is only allowed on the second or third story of a building.
Developer Pistol Creek Properties wants to buy land — currently a church-owned parking lot — at the corner of Cedar and Locust streets, across from the old Vose School property.
“What differentiates this from the Vose property where they’re going to be putting three houses on Cedar Street?” Planning Commissioner Jim Buchanan asked Pearson, who explained the zoning was different there, despite its close proximity to the old school building.
“Have they submitted any concept drawings yet on townhomes?” Buchanan asked, adding he wanted whatever developed on the lot to be appealing. “This is an opportunity to spruce up that particular area.”
Pearson said no concepts had been submitted, but there are opportunities to work with the developer on how it potentially would create attached housing.
“Whatever takes place, we want it to flow together,” Buchanan said, with Pearson agreeing.
Changes to this ordinance would allow residential space to be built not only on the ground floor of a building, but also as a single use, meaning a commercial neighborhood property could be used for just living spaces if the developer wanted.
Faraday plans updated
In other business, planning commissioners:
• Approved site plans for a new building already constructed at the Remco property off North Hall Road. Pearson noted the building was put up in violation of permitting rules, but said the property owner was “misinformed” and is now taking “timely steps” to submit plans.
• Approved a request from the Alcoa Public Works and Engineering Department to modify and expand plans for Faraday Street right of way, a city project currently underway to connect Mills Street and Tesla Boulevard in the Springbrook Farm development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.