The city of Alcoa announced it will not adjust the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste during the Labor Day holiday.
Residential and commercial collection routes will run on schedule.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will stay open on Labor Day, with regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Residents can call 865-995-2892 or 865-995-2998 with questions concerning landfill operations.
They can have Alcoa Sanitation Division questions answered at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
