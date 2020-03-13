The city of Alcoa announced it has won the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts Region Two "Best Tasting Water Contest" at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame last month.
The TAUD Region Two consists of Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Roane, and Sevier counties, the city said in a press release.
Drinking water samples are judged on their clarity, bouquet and taste by an impartial panel of judges.
This spring, TAUD will conduct the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of their 11 regions. Each regional winner will compete at the association's 2020 business conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The statewide winner represents TAUD at the Great American Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association Rally in Washington, D.C., in February 2021.
