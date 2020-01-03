Alcoa is celebrating the 60-year anniversary of its water treatment and distribution center today. The system serves the citizens of both Alcoa and Blount County.
Before it was operated by the city, the original water system was developed by ALCOA Inc. in 1914 and consisted of a one day supply tank, the city explained in a press release.
Distribution pipes originally carried the water throughout the city from a spring but in 1919 a 4.5 million gallon reservoir and pumping station was built to create a six-day water supply. A total 10.6 miles of water main was laid to distribute water to all customers.
The city assumed ownership of the water system Jan. 4, 1960, and two years later the plant was rebuilt to expand capacity to 8 million gallons of water per day.
The system continued to grow over the next several decades to meet the needs of the growing communities.
After many successful decades of operation the city of Alcoa built a new, award-winning, state-of-the-art membrane treatment plant capable of producing 16 million gallons of water a day.
This new plant’s construction started in 2001 and was completed in 2007.
Drawing its water from Little River, the plant averages production of 8-10 million gallons of water per day.
The system currently consists of three pump stations, six tanks and more than 250 miles of water mains.
In 2018, the the plant replaced the original membranes.
Today the plant serves an estimated total of 30,123 people as well as Arconic’s Tennessee operations and the Tuckaleechee Utility District.
Both the city of Maryville and Knox Chapman Utility District also purchase water from Alcoa on an as-needed basis. The plant is staffed by nine operators and assistants and five maintenance staff who keep it operational 24/7.
Plant employees also dispatch after hours emergency calls for all public work functions.
The city noted that, over the past 60 years, the plant has accomplished a great deal for the distribution system and the community it serves.
