Aloca residents who live in the North Wright Road corridor will experience a water outage while the city of Alcoa Public Works and Engineering crews repair a water line this weekend.
All residents between the intersections of McArthur Road and North Wright Road and Harrison Street and North Wright Road will experience a water outage from 10 p.m Saturday, Aug. 8, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Water also will be shut off on Cochran Street and at the Grayson Apartments, 101 Grayson Drive, Alcoa during that time.
Residents in the area should expect delays while traveling through the construction zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.