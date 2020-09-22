An Alcoa woman is in custody after she allegedly almost crashed into several vehicles before wrecking in a backyard during a chase with law enforcement.
Linda Gail Loveday, 43, East Lincoln Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:29 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with two counts of evading arrest (one a felony count), three counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon, reckless driving, reckless endangerment (weapon/injury), reckless endangerment (weapon/no injury), possession of Schedule I and II drugs and speeding 15 miles per hour and over the limit.
She was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a store manager at Dollar General, 4560 Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported a woman acting strangely and supposedly having difficulty standing in the parking lot before leaving in a Chevrolet Suburban. The manager believed the woman’s behavior was possibly related to drugs, as she allegedly spent nearly 20 minutes in the store’s restroom.
When a deputy started following Loveday in his vehicle and saw her fail to stay in her lane, he turned on his lights, but she did not stop and continued driving ahead, the report states.
Loveday allegedly almost crashed head-on into a Lincoln Town Car while passing another vehicle in her lane, forcing the Town Car to veer onto a grassy shoulder to avoid a collision.
The pursuit continued on Sevierville Road to Cherokee Hills Road and a residential area, the report states, before Loveday almost struck another vehicle. After turning onto Thomas Circle, Loveday allegedly almost hit an oncoming truck as well.
After the pursuit continued for several miles and Loveday narrowly avoided a collision with yet another vehicle, the report states, she pulled off into the yard of a residence at 1321 Tarklin Valley Road and crashed into a drainage ditch at the rear of the home.
The officer exited his vehicle, pulled his firearm and “directed it at the vehicle.” Loveday allegedly exited her vehicle and looked to run on foot, but was detained by another officer who had just arrived.
During a search of Loveday’s vehicle, officers found narcotics in a wallet in her purse, the report states. She allegedly confessed that there was both heroin and crystal methamphetamine in the purse and said that was her motive for fleeing.
Loveday told officers that she and her boyfriend, who lives on Tarklin Valley Road, had an escape plan in which she would meet him at a certain location and escape with him on his dirt bike, but that he did not go through with the plan.
Loveday had 1 gram of heroin and 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant, and was taken to Blount County jail.
